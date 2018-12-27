Jemele Hill Gets Engaged! [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Journalist, Jemele Hill took to social media Thursday afternoon to share some big news. She is engaged!
The former ESPN host had a interesting year after making news for a big controversy over comments she made about Donald Trump . After leaving ESPN she became a writer for The Atlantic. Although this year has had it’s ups and downs for Hill, she is ending 2018 on a good note.
