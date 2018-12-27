CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jemele Hill Gets Engaged! [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

BODY at ESPYS

Source: John Sciulli / Getty

Journalist, Jemele Hill took to social media Thursday afternoon to share some big news. She is engaged!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The former ESPN host had a interesting year after making news for a big controversy over comments she made about Donald Trump . After leaving ESPN she became a writer for The Atlantic. Although this year has had it’s ups and downs for Hill, she is ending 2018 on a good note.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Jemele Hill Gets Engaged! [PHOTOS] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Engaged , Jemele Hill

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close