Pix 11 reports, a Facebook live video shows 27-year-old Jameek Lowery walked into a Police Headquarters in New York on Saturday morning, sweating profusely, foaming at the mouth and at times incoherent, but asking for help and for water.

He reportedly died within 48 hours at a hospital, and now his family is calling the death suspicious.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“Why can’t ya’ll give my brother some water,” Shavante McFadden said to the station. “If he’s telling you he’s having a hard time breathing.”

In the video, Lowery can be heard asking for water multiple times, but officers say, “We’re not allowed to.”

SEE ALSO: Robbery Suspect Crashes In Pond And Dies Running From Police

Lowery was reportedly bipolar and may have been on ecstasy at the time.

Police sources reportedly say the officers followed protocol. They are not supposed to give water because, according to them, it may harm the individual.

But the family is not happy with the officers’ response.

“He asked for water. They deny him water. Why couldn’t you give him water? Why didn’t they help him?” said his mother Patrice King. “All I wanna know is why you didn’t help my son.”

The officers in the video have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is on-going.

According to Pix 11, Lowery had already been at the hospital before arriving at the police station.

His family wants to know why the hospital released him and if more could’ve been done to help him.

“My son is screaming out for help,” said Chard King. “Where’s the help. He wasn’t given help.”

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Family Demands Answers After Man Asks Police For Water, Dies Within 48 Hours was originally published on blackamericaweb.com