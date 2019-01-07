“But She’s Just A Baby, I’m Old”: Video Of Timbaland Surfaces Declaring His Love For Aaliyah

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via MadameNoire.com:

A clip of producer Timbaland sharing his feelings on working with Aaliyah resurfaced while social media was recalling statements and behavior that now seem somewhat disturbing in regards to sexual abuse and preying on young woman (catch up on the #SurvivingRKelly story here).

The clip from an episode of E! True Hollywood Story that aired in 2011 features the popular producer who often worked with Missy Elliott and Justin Timberlake appearing to confess his love for the singer whom he met when he was 23 and she was 16:

“When I first met Aaliyah—it time for the world to hear this, I’m gonna give a little secret—I was in love with her. I said, But I’m not…She just a baby, I’m old.”

“I said to myself, ‘I’m just gonna be her brother.’ Oh man, I was fightin’, I was fightin’ a lot—a big war. But I loved Aaliyah.”

He shares how in 2003 his unhappiness with his own appearance led him into a slight depression:

“I was almost 400 pounds. Who wants to be a 400-pound black man? I’m looking in the mirror, my breast is bigger than a girl breast. And I was saying, ‘That ain’t cool.’ So I got very depressed, like suicidal depressed.”

He even goes on to say that he specifically married his wife due to her uncanny resemblance to his teenage protégé:

“When I first met my wife, I knew I was going to marry her because she looked like Aaliyah.”

Despite his attraction, it appears Timbaland never acted on his feelings and their work together was platonic. Check out a picture of Timbaland and his wife below as well as the clip in which he professes his love:

Timbaland not only said he fell in love with Aaliyah when she was 16 & he was 23, but after she passed he said: “When I first met my wife, I knew I was going to marry her because she looked like Aaliyah.” – @Timbaland This is him and his wife… 😳 pic.twitter.com/cFTCycqfJi — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) January 4, 2019

“When I FIRST MET Aaliyah, I WAS IN LOVE WITH HER, but she’s just a baby & I’m old, so I’m just gon’ be her brother. I was fighting, I WAS FIGHTING a big war.” – @Timbaland FYI: Aaliyah was 16 & Timbaland was 23 when they first met. 👀#SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/uR95M0oR5z — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) January 4, 2019

