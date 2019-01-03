R. Kelly’s Former Employee Says Singer Had Sex With Aaliyah In Front Of Others, Mother Denies It

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via MadameNoire.com:

Jovante Cunningham, one of R. Kelly’s background dancers, said that the 27-year-old singer used to have sex with 15-year-old Aaliyah while other people were around. It was just one of many accounts from the upcoming Surviving R. Kelly documentary coming to Lifetime tonight.

In the documentary, Cunningham said, “We were out on the road with Aaliyah on a tour bus, there really aren’t many confined spaces. When you get on the bus there are bunks and so these bunks have little curtains you can pull at night if you don’t want anybody to see you sleeping. So it just so happened we were all laying in our bunks and the curtains are open, everybody’s communicating, laughing. When the [room] door flew open on the bus. Robert was having sex with Aaliyah.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Now, Diane Haughton, Aaliyah’s mother has reportedly come forward with a statement regarding this particular claim as well as the documentary in general.

A statement released to an Aaliyah fan group, reads:

The woman and so-called back up singer in the forthcoming “Surviving…” documentary that describes seeing, meeting or ever breathing the same air as my daughter, Aaliyah, is lying and is a liar. My husband and I were always on tour with her and at interviews wand every place she went throughout her entire career. Whoever this woman is, I have never seen her before anywhere on planet earth, until now.

These lies and fabrications cannot be tolerated and allowed to be spewed from the forked tongues of saboteurs of Aaliyah’s legacy. My daughter only wanted to realize her dream of sharing her talent with the world, and give her all performing on stage, and in from top the camera for the fans she adored so much. She realized that dream, thanks to those true fans who still love and support her legacy unconditionally to this day.

Shame on all those involved in this project who thought it kosher to drag Aaliyah’s name into a situation that has nothing to do with her today. Once again, this will not be tolerated.

Sincerely,

Diane Haughton.

Since the statement was released to a fan, there were those who questioned the validity of it. But a few hours ago, Rashad Haughton, the late singer’s brother, retweeted a link to the story from Yahoo.com.

It’s understandable why she might not want people to remember her child as a victim of sexual abuse, but there are documents proving that the two married. So there were instances when they weren’t around. Furthermore, in his groundbreaking piece for the Village Voice, journalist Jim DeRogatis, spoke specifically about Aaliyah’s mother crying on his shoulder.

“I had Aaliyah’s mother cry on my shoulder and say her daughter’s life was ruined, Aaliyah’s life was never the same after that. That’s not an experience you’ve had. I’m not expecting you to feel the same way I do. But you can look at this body of evidence. “You” meaning everybody who cares.”

Aaliyah’s mom is basically telling those women to speak THEIR truth and stop bringing up her dead daughter who can’t defend herself… And she’s right. — ✨ionBknow’nButEyeBknow’n✨ (@PeaceAndPistols) January 2, 2019

Premiering January 3 at 9 p.m. EST, the upcoming doc will feature 50 interviews from Kelly’s victims, former employees and associates, his brothers, and Kelly’s ex-wife will all speak about the singer’s sexual misconduct.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: