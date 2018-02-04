Janet Jackson Confirms That She’s Not Performing With Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl

In more Super Bowl news…it looks like Janet Jackson won’t be performing with Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday after all.
The iconic singer confirmed the news on social media on Saturday.
“To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not,” she wrote.
“Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.”
This news has us like…
As we previously wrote, the last time the two performed together at a Super Bowl it spurred the infamous Nipplegate. Remember, back in 2004, at the end of hit song ‘Rock Your Body,’ Timberlake was supposed to pull off a part of Jackson’s costume to reveal her lacy bra, but instead her bare breast partially covered with a metal nipple pasty was exposed, sparking nationwide outrage.
CBS made Janet issue a public apology for the moment saying, “My decision to change the Super Bowl performance was made after the final rehearsal. MTV, CBS, [and] the NFL had no knowledge of this whatsoever and unfortunately, the whole thing went wrong in the end. I am really sorry if I offended anyone, that was truly not my intention.”
Even though she apologized, her invitation to present at the 2004 Grammys was rescinded while JT went on to win two trophies that night. Even worse: Apparently, Janet’s videos were blacklisted from MTV that happens to be owned by Viacom that also owns CBS.
Janet’s career paid a huge price, while Justin got a slap on the wrist.
Sigh…
While Janet won’t get her justice when it comes to the Super Bowl, Black Twitter–thanks to film director Matthew Cherry— has named Feb. 4 as #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay to celebrate her greatness:
Janet will always be our hero, Super Bowl performance or not!
