How Missy Elliott Lost Even More Weight

If you haven’t noticed Missy Elliott’s most recent glow up, you must be living under a rock! It’s as if the 46-year-old is aging backwards and looking slimmer than ever.

So…what’s she been doing?

According to Missy herself, she cut two things out of her diet to help achieve her new svelte look.

“Proudly to say it’s been 4 months I have only drank water no other juices or soda & I cut out bread & Lord knows that’s been the hardest for me! See I’ve NEVER been a water drinker but this have helped my skin it really restore glow back,” she wrote on Instagram last Wednesday (May 9).

She added that she has more energy than ever.

“I don’t feel sluggish NOW the other thing if I can only cut out JUNK FOOD shit that’s my weakness #Facts. But if I can give up those other things I’ll fight that to! Maybe two cupcakes a month .”

Clearly, whatever she is doing is seriously working. Take a look:

We see you Missy! Work it!

