New Law Will Allow Gender Neutral Option On Birth Certificates In New York City

According to CNN, a new law in New York City will reportedly make it easier for transgender and non-binary New Yorkers to match their birth certificate to their gender identity without needing a signed affidavit from a healthcare provider.

The law creates a new label, “X,” to reflect a non-binary identity, and will reportedly give Transgender and gender non-conforming New Yorkers the right to choose how they identify, says Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Under the law, individuals born in New York City can apply to have the gender marker on their birth certificate changed by simply submitting a notarized application stating that the revision is to reflect their “true gender identity and is not for any fraudulent purpose.” And also, “You don’t need a doctor to tell you who you are and you shouldn’t need a doctor to change your birth certificate to reflect your true self,” says New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

The “X” option will not be available at the time of birth, Michael Lanza, a spokesman for the New York City Health Department, told CNN Thursday, though it will be an option for amending youth birth certificates. The move is the latest in the city’s efforts to reduce legal red tape and legal loophole difficulty for transgender and non-binary individuals. New York City joins the states of California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho in allowing a birth certificate change without the signature of a medical authority.

