What Are The Top Baby Names Of 2018?

Is it just us? Or does it seem like everybody is having a baby? From the birth of Tia Mowry, Cardi B and the Kardashian/Jenner clan’s daughters to the pregnancy announcements of Porsha Williams and Kendra Moore, new life seems to continuously be pouring in. But that’s not just with celebrities – our family and friends, too. And that’s all expected. That’s life.

So, what names are trending with all these new lives?

BabyCenter.com released a list of trending baby names and it looks like Emma, Ava, Mason and Noah still top the list.

Take a look below for the top baby names of 2018 so far.

Girls

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Ava

4. Isabella

5. Sophia

6. Amelia

7. Mia

8. Charlotte

9. Harper

10. Mila

Boys

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Mason

5. Lucas

6. Logan

7. Elijah

8. Ethan

9. James

10. Aiden

