CLOSE
Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

What Are The Top Baby Names Of 2018?

21 reads
Leave a comment
Mixed race baby girl laying on floor

Source: Roberto Westbrook / Getty

Is it just us? Or does it seem like everybody is having a baby? From the birth of Tia Mowry, Cardi B and the Kardashian/Jenner clan’s daughters to the pregnancy announcements of Porsha Williams and Kendra Moore, new life seems to continuously be pouring in. But that’s not just with celebrities – our family and friends, too. And that’s all expected. That’s life. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

So, what names are trending with all these new lives? 

BabyCenter.com released a list of trending baby names and it looks like Emma, Ava, Mason and Noah still top the list.

SEE ALSO:  21 Adorable Photos Of Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s Daughter Cairo

Take a look below for the top baby names of 2018 so far. 

SEE ALSO: Here’s A First Look At Cardi B And Offset’s Baby Girl, Kulture [PHOTOS]

Girls

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Ava

4. Isabella

5. Sophia

6. Amelia

7. Mia

8. Charlotte

9. Harper

10. Mila

SEE ALSO: Lil Scrappy & Bambi Welcome Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]

Boys

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Mason

5. Lucas

6. Logan

7. Elijah

8. Ethan

9. James

10. Aiden

SEE ALS: 9 Of The Cutest Photos Of The Kardashian/Jenner Kids

See more here.

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

baby names

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close