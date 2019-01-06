CLOSE
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Baby Girl, Gianna [PHOTO]

2017 All White Labor Day Party Hosted By Ludacris & Jeezy

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

via Bossip.com:

Congratulations are in order for LeToya Luckett and her hubby Tommicus Walker who welcomed their daughter Gianna Iman Walker on Friday, January 4th.

LeToya revealed the happy news on Instagram:

Gianna is LeToya and Tommi’s first child together, he also has a daughter Madison from a previous relationship.

Madison has appeared with the couple on “TI & Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle.”

 

You can tell from her interactions with Madison that LeToya will be an amazing mother. We are wishing the Walker family so much love! Congratulations!

See photos of LeToya’s glowing baby bump photos below…

