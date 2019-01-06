LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Baby Girl, Gianna [PHOTO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

Congratulations are in order for LeToya Luckett and her hubby Tommicus Walker who welcomed their daughter Gianna Iman Walker on Friday, January 4th.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LeToya revealed the happy news on Instagram:

Gianna is LeToya and Tommi’s first child together, he also has a daughter Madison from a previous relationship.

Madison has appeared with the couple on “TI & Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle.”

You can tell from her interactions with Madison that LeToya will be an amazing mother. We are wishing the Walker family so much love! Congratulations!

See photos of LeToya’s glowing baby bump photos below…

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: