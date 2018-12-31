Has Cassie Found A New Man? [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

After ending a decade long relationship with Diddy, it looks like Cassie has found a new love. In a recent post on social media, there’s a flick of her locking lips with a mystery man in a holiday photo collage.

According to The Shade Room, the mystery guy is a Los Angeles-based celebrity trainer Alex Fine.

So Diddy posts Cassie in his IG story and hours later she posts her new boyfriend. I love this energy. pic.twitter.com/TeTAkBkXT2 — Gennette Cordova (@GNCordova) December 29, 2018

Cassie and Diddy’s breakup was confirmed back in October after a rep said they had not been together in months. Diddy mourned the end of the relationship though. Soon after their split was announced, he posted a screenshot of Michael Jackson’s “Lady in My Life” proclaiming his love for the “Me & You” singer. It was speculated that they reunited in November after they were spotted together after the passing of Kim Porter, the mother of three of Puff’s children and on-and-off girlfriend of 13 years. Cassie was seemingly just offering emotional support during that difficult time.

Diddy may have moved on as well. The same month their breakup was announced, he was linked to model Jocelyn Chew. They were seen attending a Drake concert at the Staples Center together, which sparked rumors that the Bad Boy mogul was dating Chew.

Photos of Cassie and Diddy below.

