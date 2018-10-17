Diddy Reportedly Seeing 26-Year-Old Model After Alleged Split From Cassie

via Madame Noire:

An insider for LoveBScott claims that music mogul Diddy is cannodling with 26-year-old model, Jocelyn Chew.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The rumors come amid speculation that the 48-year-old has split ways with his partner of ten years, Cassie Ventura.

Sources point to the fact that Cassie has now unfollowed everyone on her Instagram except one person, and it’s not Diddy.

According to BScott, Diddy was captured spending time in Miami with Jocelyn at the end of last month. They also reportedly attended Drake’s show at the Staples Center in LA recently.

SEE ALSO: Diddy & Cassie Give Us All The Feels In Valentine’s Day Post [VIDEO]

Cassie and Diddy were first connected back in 2007 when the model became a spokesperson for Sean John. At the time, Diddy was still linked with Kim Porter, with whom he fathers three kids. Cassie and Diddy finally became public in 2012, attending a Kanye West fashion show in Paris together.

Breakup speculations come just days after it was reported that Cassie could be pregnant with Diddy’s baby. The rumors weren’t shocking considering Diddy recently visited The Breakfast Cluband claimed he was looking to expand his family.

“Without a doubt, I love children,” he said. “I could go to eight without a problem. Can’t stop, won’t stop. Whatever is supposed to happen in the future is going to happen, but that’s something that I want.”

“I would only have it with my girl, of course,” he added.

Cassie seemed to diffuse the rumor with a photo captioned with the words “Sorry Guys.”

Other sources cite Cassie’s recent overload of FashionNova brand posts as an indicator that her money resources from Diddy may have been cut off. Whatever’s happening, it’s good she is keeping her money flowing and her projects going.

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: