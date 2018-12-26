Report Claims Wendy Williams’ Husband May Be Expecting Child With Another Woman

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

Last week Wendy Williams took to Instagram to explain strange behavior on her show last week. She blamed pain medication for a hairline fracture she suffered and also said her thyroid condition has been a contributing factor, but a report from B. Scott says the issues may be more serious than Williams is willing to admit:

“She’s wobbly all the time, and has been cussing out Whoopi Goldberg behind-the-scenes — without Whoopi being anywhere near,” an inside source exclusively tells lovebscott.com.

[People close to Wendy] suspect she might be self-medicating (either with opioids or prescription pills),” the source continues. “[The staff] is routinely having to adjust to her health issues — i.e. not walking out for the beginning of the show, zoning out during segments, etc. They’re really embarrassed about the whole situation.”

That makes sense, considering how quick Wendy is to criticize others for drug use etc…

Also her recent “oops baby” comments about Nick Cannon’s son Golden may come back to haunt her because there’s a rumor that Wendy’s husband is having a baby — with his alleged mistress!:

“She’s allegedly pregnant and still living just down the street from their house. Word around the show is that they’re going to divorce sometime now that little Kevin has gone college.”

SMH. When it rain — it pours! Just hoping for Wendy’s sake that NONE of this is true.

