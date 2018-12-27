Wrestling Team Boycotts Referee That Made Teammate Cut Off His Dreadlocks [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A video of Black wrestler, Andrew Johnson went viral after he was told he had to cut off his dreadlocks or forfeit the match by the referee. The video left many people disturbed as you can see Andrew get very emotional as his hair was cut.

According to TMZ, the Buena Regional High School wrestling team has decided they will not compete in events refereed by Alan Maloney. During an emergency meeting board members as well as many concerned community members came to hear this decision.

Epitome of a team player ⬇️ A referee wouldn't allow Andrew Johnson of Buena @brhschiefs to wrestle with a cover over his dreadlocks. It was either an impromptu haircut, or a forfeit. Johnson chose the haircut, then won by sudden victory in OT to help spark Buena to a win. pic.twitter.com/f6JidKNKoI — Mike Frankel (@MikeFrankelSNJ) December 20, 2018

The referees camp has said he was not being racist and was only following the guidelines.

Nevertheless, Andrew who’s only 16-years-old was given 90 seconds to make the decision to cut his hair or not. The student has also decided to not compete right now because he’s overwhelmed by the attention of the media.

Lastly, the attorney for Andrew says he will come back later on this season, but has not decided on what date.

