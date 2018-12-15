CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Teyana Taylor ft. Ghostface, Method Man & Raekwon “Gonna Love Me Remix” Music Video

Teyana Taylor links up with the Wu for a Hip-Hop love story and Kodak Black settles down in a different era. Today's Daily Visuals.

Leave a comment

It finally happened! Teyana Taylor finally gives us a video for one of the best remixes we’ve heard in hammers.

Linking up with Ghostface Killa, Method Man, and Raekwon for the visuals to the remix for “Gonna Love Me,” Teyana Taylor shows and proves that she’s not the one for dating fools who pack secret phones and laugh it off when they’re caught. A smart dude would just have a landline and keep it at that. Just sayin.’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out the video below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

WATCH: Teyana Taylor ft. Ghostface, Method Man & Raekwon “Gonna Love Me Remix” Music Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

teyana taylor

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close