WATCH: Teyana Taylor ft. Ghostface, Method Man & Raekwon “Gonna Love Me Remix” Music Video

It finally happened! Teyana Taylor finally gives us a video for one of the best remixes we’ve heard in hammers.

Linking up with Ghostface Killa, Method Man, and Raekwon for the visuals to the remix for “Gonna Love Me,” Teyana Taylor shows and proves that she’s not the one for dating fools who pack secret phones and laugh it off when they’re caught. A smart dude would just have a landline and keep it at that. Just sayin.’

