Kanye Blows Up Drake’s ‘So Far Gone’ 10th Anniversary Roll Out & Is Tired Of The Sneak Disses And Industry Games

You know how you get that one text message that throws your whole day off? That’s Kanye West at the moment. The “All Falls Down” rapper went to Twitter to vent about all the shady sh*t the “6 God” has been doing, including what appears to be asking for a sample to be cleared for “Say What’s Real,” the 2009 cut from Drake‘s So Far Gone mixtape.
Ye wanted an apology for the 350s line Drizzy dropped on a French Montana recently amongst other things and reiterating that he didn’t tell Pusha T about his son and is tired of Drake texting Kris Jenner how’s the family but sending apologies through Ye’s manager Scooter Braun and Travis Scott.
What makes it all the more funnier? The both of them stay in Calabasas, damn near doors away from one another. After a while, Ye eventually got Drake on the phone but guess what? The sample still didn’t get cleared. So, all plans for a full-on So Far Gone rollout are on hold because of Ye. Happy holidays?
Then Drake responded … on Instagram of course.
