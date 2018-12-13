Get Well: Michelle Williams Quits Broadway Gig Due To Doctor’s Orders

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

Michelle Williams is once again taking a break from the spotlight for a little self-care.

According to People, the singer is taking a leave of absence from her gig as the goddess Erzulie in the Broadway musical Once On This Island.

Williams joined the cast two weeks ago, but her doctor advised her to step down from the Tony Award-winning show beginning on Wednesday so she could focus on her health.

A representative for Williams didn’t comment on the decision.

Replacing Michelle will be her understudy Cassondra James. She will assume the role until December 26, then Lea Salonga will take over until the production ends on January 6.

The announcement of Michelle’s departure comes a week after she revealed she’s breaking off her engagement with Chad Johnson. The couple definitely had their ups and downs in their relationship which was documented on the OWN show Chad Loves Michelle. Racial differences was one thing that played a roll in their tensions and one incident even resulted in some heated Internet backlash.

It’s not clear what prompted the doctor to advise Michelle to step away from the Broadway show. However, the former Destiny’s Child member has been quite transparent about her mental health struggles.

Williams lived with depression in her teen years and during her years with Destiny’s Child. The dark feelings recently returned causing her to check into a mental health facility in July.

“I thought I was over depression. I thought, ‘I’m good! I’ve got love, I’m working out,’” she told People. “But I was so angry. The rage built up in me. I did not attempt suicide, but I was questioning [life].”

Hopefully, Michelle is getting the support she needs for her health and post break-up.

We’ll keep you posted on any major updates.

