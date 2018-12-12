Rickey Smiley Visits Larry King, Reflects On A Time He Was Booed During Comedy Show

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Rickey Smiley had a nice sit down with Larry King where he revealed some interesting moments in his career.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Did you know the comedian was once booed at Apollo in New York City? Watch Rickey tell the funny story below…

In addition, Rickey also discussed his ad-libbing helps his maintain his funny, how his alter ego Bernice Jenkins was created and more.

Rickey Smiley on ad-libbing and what he enjoys about comedy:

Rickey Smiley on his alter ego, Bernice Jenkins:

Rickey Smiley on his favorite comedians, what he likes to do on his days off and more:

Watch the full interview here.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: