CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rickey Smiley Visits Larry King, Reflects On A Time He Was Booed During Comedy Show

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Rickey Smiley & Larry King

Source: CR8 Agency / Larry King Now

Rickey Smiley had a nice sit down with Larry King where he revealed some interesting moments in his career. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Did you know the comedian was once booed at Apollo in New York City? Watch Rickey tell the funny story below… 

 

In addition, Rickey also discussed his ad-libbing helps his maintain his funny, how his alter ego Bernice Jenkins was created and more. 

Rickey Smiley on ad-libbing and what he enjoys about comedy: 

 

Rickey Smiley on his alter ego, Bernice Jenkins: 

 

Rickey Smiley on his favorite comedians, what he likes to do on his days off and more:

 

Watch the full interview here.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

larry king , Rickey Smiley

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close