Rickey Smiley Prays For 16-Year-Old In Need Of A Kidney Transplant

At 16-years-old most kids are hanging out with friends, partying and enjoying life. Ramonie Smith however is looking for a kidney for her second transplant.

Moreover, she was joined by her family on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to speak about what everyday life is like for her. Ramonie has to take dialysis for 15 hours after school everyday, which takes a toll not only on her physically, but mentally. She’s not able to do things the average 16-year-old does.

Her family also spoke about how she’s experienced heart dysfunctions as well. Rickey Smiley mentioned that so many people are dealing with problems, but some of these problems are no where near what Ramonie is experiencing.

Lastly, everyone gathered as Rickey prayed for Ramonie to find a kidney. For Christmas she’s asking for this gift that will save her life. If you want to help Ramonie please visit, here and continue to keep her and family in your prayers.

