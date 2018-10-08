Tina Turner Reveals That Her Husband Was The Donor For A Life-Saving Kidney Transplant

via Bossip.com:

Tina Turner‘s relationship with husband and musical partner Ike was very public, but after theirs ended in divorce, her story continued onto a different path. In her upcoming memoir My Love Story, the diva details what happened with her second chance at love, and how it literally saved her life in more ways than just romantically.

In 1985, nearly a decade after she left Ike for the long haul, she met her current husband, Erwin Bach.

By the early ’90s, the couple shared a home in Cologne, Germany, before his job required a move to Switzerland — where they reside today. Even though she turned down his first marriage proposal, they ended up tying the knot in 2013 after more than 26 years as a couple.

Unfortunately for the newlyweds, Turner suffered a stroke only three short weeks after they got married.

Shortly after healing from that, only a few years later in 2016, Tina Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer. Unpleasant side effects led Turner to choose homeopathic remedies for her illness, but unfortunately, this only caused her condition to get worse–and before long, she faced total kidney failure.

In her memoir, Turner then reveals that Bach made the ultimate offering to his wife: he volunteered to donate a kidney.

The operation took place in April 2017, and though it was largely a success, she still goes through her fair share of complications as her body tries to reject the new organ.

“I lived through a hellish marriage that almost destroyed me, but I went on. I know that my medical adventure is far from over. But I’m still here — we’re still here, closer than we ever imagined.” She says in her memoir, according to PEOPLE. “I can look back and understand why my karma was the way it was. Good came out of bad. Joy came out of pain. And I have never been so completely happy as I am today.”

