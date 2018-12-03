DC’s First Latinx Superhero Movie ‘Blue Beetle’ Is In The Works

We finally have a Latinx superhero movie in the works.

DC and Warner Bros are working together to develop their first Latinx superhero movie about Jamie Reyes, aka the “Blue Beetle,” as reported by The Wrap. The project’s screenplay will be written by Mexican-born writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer who wrote Universal’s “Scarface.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In the comics, Mexican-American teen Jamie Reyes is the third character to take on the role after Dan Garret and Ted Kord, making his appearance in 2006. Jamie first discovered the Blue Beetle scarab on the way home from school with his best friends Paco and Brenda, as it was half buried in a random lot. He took the scarab home and that night it came alive and grafted itself to the base of Jamie’s spine, providing him with a suit of extraterrestrial armor which can be modified to enhance his speed, strength, as well as create weapons, wings, and shields.

SEE ALSO: Ava DuVernay Inks $100 Million Multi-Year TV Deal With Warner Bros.

DC has had Latino characters in its movie universe like El Diablo in “Suicide Squad” and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya in the soon to be filming “Birds of Prey.” We also have characters like America Chavez and Miles Morales, who will get his own stand-alone movie this month with

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” in the Marvel Comic Universe.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A year before his passing, Stan Lee had also mentioned he had an idea about the creating of a Latinx superhero. In 2017, he announced that a character was in the works at La Conque in Queretaro, the largest comic convention in Latin America.

“I wanted this to be a surprise, but I’m personally working on a Latino hero, that you’ll be seeing at the end of the year,” he said. “I want to make him as good as I can, as different as I can.”

Despite all of these characters, this is the first time we’ll see a stand-alone title feature a Latinx lead from DC comics—and we’re pretty pumped.

See photos of the Black Comic Book Festival below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

DC’s First Latinx Superhero Movie ‘Blue Beetle’ Is In The Works was originally published on cassiuslife.com