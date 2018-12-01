Starbucks Bans Porn Over Its Wi-Fi Service, Porn Company Has Petty Response

Starting at the top of next year, coffee chain giant Starbucks is banning the viewing of porn over its free Wi-Fi service. In response, a streaming adult video company has banned the java from its offices.

TMZ reports:

Reps for YouPorn tell TMZ … the porn giant is now strictly pushing Dunkin’ coffee on its workforce. The company’s VP sent a memo to employees announcing a ban on all Starbucks products from YouPorn offices effective New Year’s Day.

Point is … 2 can play this game.

Starbucks just announced it’s blocking customers from watching XXX material while on their free WiFi, this after mounting pressure from the Internet safety group, Enough is Enough. YouPorn is simply responding in kind with a blockade of its own.

Starbucks made the announcement that it would be banning porn over its network earlier this week, and admitted that while it wasn’t a rampant occurrence, the company wants to truly begin enforcing the policy although rare cases have been cited of patrons watching naughty movies while having a cup of joe.

