Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Are Receiving Backlash For Kid’s Birthday Party Theme

'Ride Along' New York Screening

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

via Bossip.com:

According to TMZ, Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko are getting slammed for throwing their son, Kenzo, a “Cowboys & Indians” party on Thanksgiving for his first birthday.

The Harts are getting bashed for throwing a “culturally inappropriate and offensive” themed party, making the attendees wear either cowboy gear or Native American-inspired clothing.

Do you think fans flooding the Instagram posts have a valid point or are they overreacting? See the photo below.

Eniko , Kevin Hart

