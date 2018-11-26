Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Are Receiving Backlash For Kid’s Birthday Party Theme

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

According to TMZ, Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko are getting slammed for throwing their son, Kenzo, a “Cowboys & Indians” party on Thanksgiving for his first birthday.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Harts are getting bashed for throwing a “culturally inappropriate and offensive” themed party, making the attendees wear either cowboy gear or Native American-inspired clothing.

Do you think fans flooding the Instagram posts have a valid point or are they overreacting? See the photo below.

People are not happy with comedian #KevinHart throwing his son a cowboys and Indians party https://t.co/IYvJaQ7Qbb via @YahooLifestyle — 🇵🇷 (@ANTs_KICKs) November 26, 2018

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: