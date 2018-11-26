Oprah’s Mother Vernita Lee Passes Away at 83

Oprah Winfrey was raised early on by her maternal grandmother and at the age of 6, she moved to Milwaukee to live with her mother. According to TMZ, Winfrey’s mother, Vernita Lee passed away on Thanksgiving.

Vernita Lee is survived by Oprah and Patricia Amanda Faye Leeand grandchildren Alisha Hayes, Chrishaunda Lee Perez, Aquarius Lofton and Andre Brown, as well as great grandchildren. She was 83.

Please keep Oprah and he family in your thoughts and prayers.

