Listen: Trey Songz Pays Homage To Jill Scott’s Skills On New Track

An R&B star brought his admiration for Jill Scott’s oral sex simulation to a new track. Trey Songz released a song this week called “JILL (SUMN REAL)” that features a pic of Jill showing off her skills on stage as the cover art.

The songs’ produced by A-WALL and samples Jill’s “He Loves Me” from her 2000 “Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1” album.

The song features lyrics like: “Girl, I want your love, That’s the only option/That’s the only drug I’m tryna be poppin’/I’m tryna be locke din a room all alone/No phones witchya, that’s the vibe I’m on witchya.”

And Jill, whose been irritated by all the unrequited thirst her viral video’s caused, apparently approves of Tremaine’s rendition.

In the midst of simple minded, affection starved foolishness, this song is actually quite beautiful. https://t.co/e5fuxogAnO — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) November 20, 2018

Listen to Trey Songz’ two-hand twirl tribute to Jill Scott “JILL (SUMN REAL)” below.

