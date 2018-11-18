Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
When Gucci Mane is performing on stage, don’t jump on said stage uninvited. A fan learned this the hard way when he got heaved off stage by the rapper’s Hulk-size security.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Reports TMZ:
Gucci Mane fans beware … there will be no questions asked, if you jump on stage during his concert … you’re gonna regret it.
Check out the video, where a fan stage-crashes during the rapper’s concert Friday night at Brooklyn Mirage. Security is there in a heartbeat and hurls the guy into the crowd.
Gucci doesn’t miss a beat as he continues his song, “Wasted.”
Unclear if the dude was hurt, but EMS was not called.
Son better be happy he wasn’t hurt.
Watch the non-incident below.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth Amendment Rights
- Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Welcome New Baby Girl [PHOTOS]
- Jaden Smith Reveals Fellow Rapper Tyler The Creator Is His “Mother F*cking Boyfriend” [VIDEO]
Gucci Mane’s Security Pushes Stage Crasher Off Into Another Universe [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com