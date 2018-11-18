Gucci Mane’s Security Pushes Stage Crasher Off Into Another Universe [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

When Gucci Mane is performing on stage, don’t jump on said stage uninvited. A fan learned this the hard way when he got heaved off stage by the rapper’s Hulk-size security.

Reports TMZ:

Gucci Mane fans beware … there will be no questions asked, if you jump on stage during his concert … you’re gonna regret it.

Check out the video, where a fan stage-crashes during the rapper’s concert Friday night at Brooklyn Mirage. Security is there in a heartbeat and hurls the guy into the crowd.

Gucci doesn’t miss a beat as he continues his song, “Wasted.”

Unclear if the dude was hurt, but EMS was not called.

Son better be happy he wasn’t hurt.

Watch the non-incident below.

