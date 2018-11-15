CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Black Politicians Are Trying To Save The Democratic Party From Itself

It's time for new leadership within the Democratic Party.

0 reads
Leave a comment

While Democrats made some noteworthy strides in last week’s midterm elections, the consensus seemed to be that the party has been going down the wrong path of politics as of late. And nowhere has that been more clear than among its leadership, which has suffered a series of missteps and blunders that may have contributed to Democrats not being as successful as they had hoped in the crucial elections.

All of which likely explains the apparent internal revolution going on with the Democratic Party, which could emerge post-elections with new leadership.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

With the party struggling to recover from a political retreat for several election cycles, Speaker of the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been in the political crosshairs of Democrats who are eager to take her position.

Ohio’s Rep. Marcia Fudge, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), is one of the latest to hint at plans to compete for the coveted House Speaker post, telling the Huffington Post on Thursday that she’s “overwhelmed” by all the folks who want to see her challenge Pelosi’s leadership.

“I don’t hate Nancy. I think Nancy has been a very good leader. I just think it’s time for a new one,” she said, adding that there are far more lawmakers who oppose Pelosi’s leadership than the 17 who signed a letter saying they won’t vote for her to continue as speaker in 2019.

Fudge dismissed the narrative that Pelosi led the party back to power in the House and criticized the California Democrat for failing to advocate for Black lawmakers in Congress.

Perhaps most troubling to Black Democrats is Pelosi’s eagerness to make peace with President Trump, who brought his long history of racism with him to the White House. Shortly after Democrats won control of the House, the speaker began talking about the same bipartisanship that the Trump-led Republicans have avoided like the plague.

Meanwhile, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez also came under fire from the CBC. Caucus members passed a vote of no confidence on Wednesday against Perez who took over the DNC in February 2017.

Perez praised Black women for leading the party to victory last year in key races in Virginia and Alabama. However, when it came to several Black women candidates in 2018 races, the party showed little support initially, like in the case of Ayanna Pressley. Yet those same Black women stepped up as voters and candidates alike to help the party regain control of the House.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

 

#JusticeReformNOW: Celebrities For Justice & Voices Of Impacted People

Van Jones Has Officially Been Sucked Up By The Sunken Place

14 photos Launch gallery

Van Jones Has Officially Been Sucked Up By The Sunken Place

Continue reading Van Jones Has Officially Been Sucked Up By The Sunken Place

Van Jones Has Officially Been Sucked Up By The Sunken Place

Many of us have been giving Van Jones the side-eye for a couple of years. Yes, he had one foot in the sunken place but even Don Lemon escaped it. In essence, we all hoped there was still hope for Van Jones. Well, those days are officially over after he had the audacity to declare Trump was "on his way to becoming the uniter-in-Chief." See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression Trump announced on Wednesday his support of prison and sentencing reform bill. There are still many details that need to be revealed and he didn't sign anything, he just gave his support. Moreover, Trump has actively rolled back Obama-era prison reform policies. For example, the Justice Department will use private prisons to house federal inmates, which reverses an Obama-era policy. In addition, as The Washington Post reported, the Trump administration has "Overturned the sweeping criminal charging policy of former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr. and directed his federal prosecutors to charge defendants with the most serious, provable crimes carrying the most severe penalties reports." Nonetheless, here is what Van babbled on Twitter, "Give the man his due: @realDonaldTrump is on his way to becoming the uniter-in-Chief on an issue that has divided America for generations. Congrats to everyone on both sides who fought for this. #FIRSTSTEPact #CriminalJusticeSummit #CriminalJusticeReform #justicereform #Trump." https://twitter.com/VanJones68/status/1062852237779554304 Social media users obviously had some feelings on the matter. See below how people on Twitter, in particular, sounded off in reaction to Van Jones' misguided proclamation.

 

Black Politicians Are Trying To Save The Democratic Party From Itself was originally published on newsone.com

Politicians

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close