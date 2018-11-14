Lil Jon To Open Up Second School In Ghana

Lil Jon continues to give back and just a year after opening a school in Ghana he’s decided to open another one. His first school currently has 244 children enrolled in it and the second one will help over 300 children.

Headkrack mentioned that the rapper has partnered with Pencils of Promise to continue to help kids.

In other hip-hop news, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. are heading to Netflix. They will be the judges for the show “Rhythm and Flow,” which will hold auditions to find the next successful rapper.

Lastly, the person that allegedly kidnapped and robbed Tekashi69 has been arrested. It was allegedly someone that used to be cool with the rapper that is no longer friends with him.

Check out some photos of the back to school festival 2018 below!

