How Lil Jon Could Save Papa John’s

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 14 hours ago
6.74K reads
AMC Celebrates The 100th Episode Of 'The Walking Dead' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

CEO of Papa John’s Pizza, John Schnatter recently made an announcement that he would be stepping down for his role after his NFL comments. According to Mashable, some people would like Lil Jon to take the role. That’s right the rapper would like to go into business with Papa John’s.

Lil Jon said on Twitter, “I will humbly accept the position as your new CEO.” Thousands retweeted the post including the senior recruiter at Papa John’s International, Caroline Smith. She said,”Still waiting on your resume! Is it a deal breaker if we won’t rename the company Papa Lil Jon’s?” We will just have to see how this all works out.

