How Lil Jon Could Save Papa John’s

CEO of Papa John’s Pizza, John Schnatter recently made an announcement that he would be stepping down for his role after his NFL comments. According to Mashable, some people would like Lil Jon to take the role. That’s right the rapper would like to go into business with Papa John’s.

@PapaJohns I WILL HUMBLY ACCEPT THE POSITION AS YOUR NEW CEO. I CAN START IMMEDIATELY 😁 pic.twitter.com/ZHcUJoRhnK — LILJON (@LilJon) December 22, 2017

Still waiting on your resume! Is it a deal breaker if we won't rename the company Papa Lil Jon's? — Caroline Smith (@cbucysmith) December 24, 2017

Lil Jon said on Twitter, “I will humbly accept the position as your new CEO.” Thousands retweeted the post including the senior recruiter at Papa John’s International, Caroline Smith. She said,”Still waiting on your resume! Is it a deal breaker if we won’t rename the company Papa Lil Jon’s?” We will just have to see how this all works out.

