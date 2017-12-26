How Lil Jon Could Save Papa John’s

CEO of Papa John’s Pizza, John Schnatter recently made an announcement that he would be stepping down for his role after his NFL comments. According to Mashable, some people would like Lil Jon to take the role. That’s right the rapper would like to go into business with Papa John’s.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Lil Jon said on Twitter, “I will humbly accept the position as your new CEO.” Thousands retweeted the post including the senior recruiter at Papa John’s International, Caroline Smith. She said,”Still waiting on your resume! Is it a deal breaker if we won’t rename the company Papa Lil Jon’s?” We will just have to see how this all works out.
RELATED: Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter Stepping Down Weeks After Controversial NFL Comments
RELATED: Papa John’s Issues An Apology After Blaming National Anthem Protests On Low Sales
RELATED: Papa John’s Picked As Pizza Of Choice For The Alt-Right
The Latest:
- T.I. Surprises Single Mothers [VIDEO]
- Gary With Da Tea Explains Why A Woman Should Never Put Her Purse On The Floor [EXCLUSIVE]
- CNN’s Paris Dennard Nearly Explodes While Trying To Defend His Blood Pressure [VIDEO]
- Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Welcome Twins