Yesterday, Forbes unveiled their annual 30 Under 30 list, which includes more than a few of hip-hop’s best young talents.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The list features 21 Savage and Lil Pump. Other rappers and songwriters who have made the list include Juice WRLD, Post Malone, Rico Nasty, Russ and Starrah.

This 2019 30 Under 30’s music category includes everyone from chart-topping innovators to the engineers, producers, label execs and artist managers who make things go from behind the scenes.

This year's #ForbesUnder30 Sports list features Blake Griffin and spotlights the next generation of talent https://t.co/UybKhIOv8h pic.twitter.com/AfqgLyAjvW — Forbes (@Forbes) November 14, 2018

Click HERE to view the entire list.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

21 Savage & Others Joins Forbes’ 2019 30 Under 30 List was originally published on boomphilly.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: