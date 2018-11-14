Yesterday, Forbes unveiled their annual 30 Under 30 list, which includes more than a few of hip-hop’s best young talents.
The list features 21 Savage and Lil Pump. Other rappers and songwriters who have made the list include Juice WRLD, Post Malone, Rico Nasty, Russ and Starrah.
This 2019 30 Under 30’s music category includes everyone from chart-topping innovators to the engineers, producers, label execs and artist managers who make things go from behind the scenes.
Click HERE to view the entire list.
21 Savage & Others Joins Forbes’ 2019 30 Under 30 List was originally published on boomphilly.com