H.E.R. Opens Up About Why She’s Such A Private Person And Janet Jackson Coming To Her Show [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

H.E.R. continues to be a rising star as her fans begin to grow and love her more. While on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” she expressed that she never thought she would be famous and how it all feels surreal.

The music she sings about many can relate to and it’s her personal story as well as thoughts that sit in the back of her mind. Although, H.E.R. is only 21, her music is wise and sounds as if she’s been here before.

Moreover, getting into music started at the young age of three. She recalled sitting on her dads lap as he helped her play the piano and waiting until she got older to learn the guitar. Something that fans might be shocked to know is that H.E.R.’s family love to do karaoke.

H.E.R. also spoke about how supportive her mom was as she was entering the music business.

She said, “My mother embraced what she saw.”

Nevertheless, H.E.R. keeps a very tight circle and is a very private person. She mentioned that some think it’s crazy that she doesn’t show her face, but she wants fans to focus on the music rather than how she looks or how old she is.

H.E.R. is currently on tour and talked about how Janet Jackson loves her music. She spoke about how Janet came to her concert in London and sang every word.

Lastly, Headkrack mentioned that she’s never involved in beef and that we never hear about her dating anyone. H.E.R. opened up about the fact that she hasn’t really dated in life, but right now her focus is music.

