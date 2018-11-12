Florida Gov. Rick Scott is so shook by the possibility of every vote being counted in Florida he filed lawsuits on Sunday “calling for voting machines to be impounded in two Democratic-leaning counties, after accusing his opponents of voter fraud,” according to Vice.com. Sounds like more voter suppression in plain sight.

Vice.com reports, “Scott called on a judge to issue an emergency injunction requiring sheriffs in Broward and Palm Beach counties to impound all voting machines and ballots whenever they’re not being used in the recount — until the end of the recount and any legal action relating to the closely fought race.” Another lawsuit called for “any ballots counted after noon on Saturday to be disregarded, alleging that votes in Broward County were counted after the noon deadline.”

How wildly undemocratic and, of course, President Donald Trump agrees. He tweeted this morning, “The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged. An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night!”

The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged. An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018

Andrew Gillum at first appeared to have lost Florida’s race for governor to Ron DeSantis. Gillum did concede, but that was a formality. However, now the apparent elusive victory win might still be within reach. On Saturday, Gillum recanted his concession. See his powerful speech below:

As of now, Scott is only ahead of Democrat Bill Nelson by 12,000 votes for the Senate race.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott Files Lawsuit To Block Votes From Being Counted was originally published on newsone.com