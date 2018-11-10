Heartbreak! Tamera Mowry-Housley Pens Touching Note To Niece Killed In Thousand Oaks Shooting

After it was confirmed that Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adam Housley’s niece was one of the people tragically killed in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting, she penned a beautiful letter on Instagram honoring the young woman’s life.

“Alaina. My sweet, sweet Alaina,” she wrote on Thursday (November 8) about 18-year-old Alaina Housley.

“My heart breaks. I’m still in disbelief. It’s not fair how you were taken and how soon you were taken from us. I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart. I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano.”

The Real co-host continued, “I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart. I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano. Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa’s soccer game.”

She ended with “I love you. I love you. I love you. You are gonna make one gorgeous angel. My heart and prayers are with every victim of this tragedy.”

Adam, Tamera’s husband, also paid tribute to his niece and goddaughter on Instagram.

“My sweet, sweet…Alaina. Oh how I miss you. Oh how I miss u. #heartbroken,” he wrote about the Pepperdine University freshman.

Tamera’s twin sister spoke out on Twitter too: “Our sweet Alaina Housley is gone. We love you. We are devastated.”

Our sweet Alaina Housely is gone. We love you. We are devastated. — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) November 8, 2018

As we previously reported, on Thursday it was confirmed that Alaina was one of the 12 people shot dead at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. Police believe that Ian David Long, a military vet, entered the establishment and shot at guests around 11:30m.

USA Today reported that Long posted on Instagram right before the shooting, stating that he had no real reason to shoot the people, he was just bored with life.

It’s too bad I won’t get to see all the illogical and pathetic reasons people will put in my mouth as to why I did it,” he wrote.

“Fact is I had no reason to do it, and I just thought….(exploitive), life is boring so why not?”

Just senseless.

Sending our prayers to the Housley family and everyone who lost their loved ones in this tragic shooting.

Heartbreak! Tamera Mowry-Housley Pens Touching Note To Niece Killed In Thousand Oaks Shooting was originally published on hellobeautiful.com