Black Boy Scores Higher On IQ Test Than Bill Gates & Albert Einstein

At age 11, Ramarni Wilfred was one of the smartest kids in his class. Black Doctor reports that this young man years ago took an IQ test that consisted of analytical thinking, mathematics as well as spatial recognition and scored higher than Bill Gates and Albert Einstein. Wilfred scored 162 and put him in the top 1% in the UK.

When he was young his favorite book was an encyclopedia and that’s when his mother knew her child was gifted. His school wanted him to move up, but she wanted him around kids his age. People ask her how did she raise him and her response is, “My answer has been: I wish there was a secret, in which case I would gladly share it but honestly, it’s all him. He has always been very articulate and studios with an intense thirst for knowledge. He has never been interested in playing in the streets; favoring books over ball games. The same is true of my daughter who at 20yrs old, graduated from university with a B.S. in Psychology.”

His mother was always encouraging him and supported all of his interests. Growing up she exposed him to new experiences that molded him into the young man he is today. She mentioned despite him being so smart he is still very much like many boys today.

