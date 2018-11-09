Andrew Gillum Fires Back At Wannabe Dictator Donald Trump

Andrew Gillum is fighting for every vote to count. Sadly, the President of the United States is not interested in protecting Democracy. He spit out some hate on social media and Gillum responded.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Trump whined on Twitter, “Mayor Gillum conceded on Election Day and now Broward County has put him ‘back into play.’ Bill Nelson conceded Election – now he’s back in play!? This is an embarrassment to our Country and to Democracy!”
Not shockingly, Trump cannot comprehend that conceding is a formality and in Florida an automatic recount is triggered when there’s a lead of less than one half of a percentage. As of now, DeSantis’s “victory” margin has shrunk to 0.47 percentage points, according to The New York Times.
Mayor Andrew Gillum responded to Trump on Twitter, tweeting, “What’s embarrassing to democracy is not counting every vote — and you, of course. Count every vote.”
As NewsOne reported earlier today, Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes has been sued by Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s senate campaign and the National Republican Senatorial Committee for “incompetence” because she has not announced how many votes are left to count. According to the Orlando Sentinel, as votes continued to be counted, DeSantis’ lead shrank to less than half of a percentage point and in the Senate contest that Scott was running in, Democrat Bill Nelson was trailing by “about 15,000 votes, a margin of 0.18 points.”
Big fist bump to Gillum pushing back against Trump who sounds more like a dictator every day. We hope every vote is counted and the true victor rises up — Andrew Gillum.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Angela Simmons Ex-Fiance Killed In His Home
- Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Red Velvet Crumble Peach Cobbler
- Baby Dies From Diaper Rash After Wearing Maggot-Infested Pamper
Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction
Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction
1. Cosby's mug shot1 of 76
2. Cosby leaves courtroom in handcuffs2 of 76
3. Cosby is remanded to prison immediatelySource:Getty 3 of 76
4. Cosby is remanded to prison immediatelySource:Getty 4 of 76
5. Cosby is remanded to prison immediatelySource:Getty 5 of 76
6.6 of 76
7.7 of 76
8.8 of 76
9.9 of 76
10. Sentencing expectedSource:Getty 10 of 76
11. Accuser Janice DickinsonSource:Getty 11 of 76
12. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 12 of 76
13.13 of 76
14. Cosby in court for Day 2 of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 14 of 76
15. Cosby in court for Day 2 of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 15 of 76
16. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 16 of 76
17. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 17 of 76
18. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 18 of 76
19. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 19 of 76
20. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 20 of 76
21. Cosby arrives for Day 2Source:Getty 21 of 76
22. Day 2: Cosby accuser arrivesSource:Getty 22 of 76
23. Day 2 beginsSource:Getty 23 of 76
24. Day 2 beginsSource:Getty 24 of 76
25. Cosby accusers at the courthouseSource:Getty 25 of 76
26. Cosby accusers at the courthouseSource:Getty 26 of 76
27. Bill Cosby's personal attorney leavesSource:Getty 27 of 76
28. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 28 of 76
29.29 of 76
30. Heavy police presenceSource:Getty 30 of 76
31. Cosby fans on-siteSource:Getty 31 of 76
32. Cosby accusersSource:Getty 32 of 76
33. Cosby accusersSource:Getty 33 of 76
34. Activists at the courthouseSource:Getty 34 of 76
35. Cosby spokespersonsSource:Getty 35 of 76
36. Heavy media presenceSource:Getty 36 of 76
37. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 37 of 76
38. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 38 of 76
39. Cosby accusersSource:Getty 39 of 76
40. Gloria AllredSource:Getty 40 of 76
41. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 41 of 76
42. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 42 of 76
43. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 43 of 76
44. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 44 of 76
45. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 45 of 76
46. Bill Cosby leaves after the first day of sentencing hearingSource:Getty 46 of 76
47. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 47 of 76
48. Andrea ConstandSource:Getty 48 of 76
49. Former model Janice DickinsonSource:Getty 49 of 76
50. Judge Steven T. O'NeillSource:Getty 50 of 76
51. Bill Cosby's publicist Andrew WyattSource:Getty 51 of 76
52. Chelan Lasha arrivesSource:Getty 52 of 76
53. Andrea Constand arrivesSource:Getty 53 of 76
54. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin SteeleSource:Getty 54 of 76
55. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 55 of 76
56.56 of 76
57. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 57 of 76
58. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 58 of 76
59. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 59 of 76
60. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 60 of 76
61. Cosby back in courtSource:Getty 61 of 76
62. Bill Cosby arrives for sentencingSource:Getty 62 of 76
63.63 of 76
64. Judge Steven T. O'Neill enters the courtroomSource:Getty 64 of 76
65.65 of 76
66. Activists demonstrateSource:Getty 66 of 76
67. Police presenceSource:Getty 67 of 76
68. Andrea Constand arrivesSource:Getty 68 of 76
69. Bill CosbySource:Getty 69 of 76
70. Janice Dickinson arrivesSource:Getty 70 of 76
71. Gloria Allred speaksSource:Getty 71 of 76
72. Bill CosbySource:Getty 72 of 76
73. Protests ensueSource:Getty 73 of 76
74. Defense lawyer arrivesSource:Getty 74 of 76
75. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 75 of 76
76. Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby TrialSource:Getty 76 of 76
Andrew Gillum Fires Back At Wannabe Dictator Donald Trump was originally published on newsone.com