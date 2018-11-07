Gabrielle Union To Produce And Star In Romantic Comedy The Perfect Find

via MadameNoire.com:

While Gabrielle Union has been wondering if there was a spot for her in the new Bad Boys sequel, she is also in the process of working on her own projects—in collaboration with another Black woman.

According to Variety, Gabrielle Union is set to produce and star in a new romantic comedy called “The Perfect Find.”

The project is based on the best-selling novel by Black woman author Tia Williams, who is the former magazine and beauty editor for Elle, Lucky, Glamour, Teen People and Essence.com, is also the author of The Accidental Diva and the It Chicks series.

Union will produce the project under her company “I’ll Have Another.”

Leigh Davenport will write the screenplay in which the main character, played by Union, will have a new start in the beauty journalism industry. But she is forced to take a job where she has to work for a frenemy, Darcy. Davenport, a little bit older than her coworkers, finds that she’s struggling to keep up with her peers, who are well-versed in social media in addition to keeping her boss happy. In the midst of all this upheaval, she begins a relationship with a videographer at the company. At least things are going well in that arena, until she eventually she discovers that he’s the boss’s son.

Williams, who published the book in 2016, shared her reaction:

Two yrs ago, I published #ThePerfectFind. A year ago, @itsgabrielleu read it, loved it, told me so, and I figuratively fainted. And today…this. LIFE, MAN. Even when the stakes seem crazy, do that nutty thing you love. You never know where it'll go. https://t.co/RIkSV7JX0K — Tia Williams (@shakeyourbeauty) November 6, 2018

