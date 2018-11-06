Rihanna and Other Artists Are Trying to Protect Their Music From Trump

There are so many artists who are cracking down on the use of their music—particularly by 45. Among the most recent of them? Riri herself.

On Sunday, journalist Philip Rucker tweeted that Trump was using Rihanna’s hit song “Don’t Stop the Music” at one of his Tennessee rallies.

“It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one,” reads the tweet. “Trump’s ralies are unlike anything else in politics. Currently, Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump t-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it.”

Rihanna, who obviously wasn’t feeling this type of brand recognition, tweeted back saying this wouldn’t be an issue for much longer.

“Me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies,” she said. “So thanks for the heads up, Phillip!”

Rih isn’t the first artist to be taking an issue with Trump using their music at his events. Last week, Pharrell‘s legal team issued a “cease and desist” to the Trump Administration for using his song “Happy” at a rally hours after the shooting at the Tree of Life congregation in Pittsburgh. Other artists with similar complaints include favorites such as Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Queen, and 10 others that entertainment site Vulture has listed in an article. According to the piece, many of the cease and desists that have been issued have continually been ignored by the administration.

But then again, since when has 45 ever taken heed of any sort of legal (or federal) authority? This legal issue seems to be the least of his problems. Nonetheless, the president better chill out before he ends up using only royalty free music and really bad Country songs that no one’s heard of at his events.

