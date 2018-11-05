Life Hack: How To Fly Through Airport Security During The Holidays

The holidays are usually one of the busiest times of the year to find yourself in an airport. From long lines at TSA to waiting forever to get your luggage from a carousel, there’s usually something in your way before you wind up getting to your destination. Luckily, there are a few simple life hacks that will help you speed through not only security but also be aware for future flights down the line.

MyTSA: Download the MyTSA app. It gives you a 24/7 look at the current security wait times inside any terminal. If you can stick out the time, that’s perfect but there are other ideal hacks that could save you some time.

TSA Pre: If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ve no doubt seen the TSA Pre signs inside of the airport. The TSA’s Pre-check program allows you to zip through your own security line without having to remove your shoes, laptop or liquids from your carry-on luggage. It’s an absolute life saver and a five-year membership only costs around $85 or $17 a year. The average wait time for the majority of Pre-check passengers? Less than five minutes.

A good note to remember though: if you have kids 12 and under, one child per parent enrolled in the Pre-check program can go. The moment your child becomes 13 or older? They’ll have to get their own membership.

Global Entry: For those international travelers, Global Entry will help get you through customs in a flash. What you have to do is provide detailed paperwork about your travel history, have an interview with customs and provide your fingerprints. Once you’re cleared for the Global Entry program , you just scan your fingerprints and passports at kiosks instead of having to wait in immigration lines. The application fee is $100 but it’s an absolute must for constant international travelers.

