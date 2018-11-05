Rihanna Supports Andrew Gillum: ‘Make History This Election’

On Sunday, Rihanna showed her support for Andrew Gillum, Florida’s Democratic nominee for governor.

The singer encouraged her fans to “make history,” if elected Gillum will be Florida’s first Black governor.

“FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election,” Rihanna wrote in posts shared to her Twitter and Instagram pages.

She continued: “If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support.”

Rihanna also encouraged voters to support Amendment 4, which would restore voting rights to convicted felons in Florida who have completed their sentences, with the exception of people convicted of murder or sex offenses.

“VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society,” she wrote. “VOTE on November 6th!”

