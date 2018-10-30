Ben & Jerry’s Gets Political And Partners With Non-Profit Organizations On Limited Edition Flavor

Ben & Jerry’s has always flexed their liberal ideologies in their brand marketing, but they’re stepping it up a notch with the launch of their latest limited edition flavor.

Meet Pecan Resist, a chocolate ice cream with white and dark fudge chunks, walnuts and fudge-covered almonds.

The brand has partnered with four different organizations for the launch of this new flavor: Color of Change, a racial justice organization, Honor the Earth, which works on issues of climate change, Neta, one of the fastest-growing independent media platforms led by people of color along the Texas-Mexico border, Women’s March, which is committed to harnessing the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative change.

Today we launch Pecan Resist! This flavor supports groups creating a more just and equitable nation for us all, and who are fighting President Trump’s regressive agenda. Learn more and take action here >> https://t.co/Bi8YE1FvOZ pic.twitter.com/Kr6CKBX1sc — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) October 30, 2018

The packaging also strays away from their traditional branding, featuring artwork by renowned Latinx artist and activist, Favianna Rodriguez. Rodriguez is also the director of Culture Strike, an arts-driven social-justice nonprofit founded on the idea that “cultural work is the key to creating systemic change.” She said in an interview that when she connected with the Ben & Jerry’s team, there was a real natural alignment.

“I’m not just an artist that’s going to make a pretty image,” she said. “I believe in the power of stories, of narrative, so I was deeply interested in the story we were attempting to create. In working with Ben & Jerry’s, it was really exciting to get a better understanding of how the choices you make around what you eat are a reflection of the things you care about.”

This is absolutely one pint we’re picking up soon. You can see where you can get yours here.

