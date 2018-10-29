Rickey Smiley Addresses How The Media Portrays Black People In A Bad Light [EXCLUSIVE]

This past weekend the world watched as more people died from another mass shooting. The Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue lost eleven worshippers after Robert Bowers went and opened fire inside. As each news organization formed their stories, Rickey Smiley was watching to see how they would frame the shooter.

He mentioned that in the media when Black or brown people are involved with crimes of this nature they are labeled as terrorists. Rickey also stated that if the man that shot up the synagogues last name was “Mohammad,” the media would’ve instantly called him something different. When White-nationalists commit these horrible acts the media won’t call them by what they are.

Rickey said, “Call these people terrorists.”

In addition to Rickey speaking about this topic, Jeff Johnson joined in the conversation to add to it. Not only with mass shootings, but with the missing girls, sex trafficking and police shootings of unarmed Black men the media shows Black people in a bad light or the topic isn’t discussed at all. Rickey mentioned that on shows like, “Morning Joe” or “Hardball,” they speak on what they want to.

Furthermore, Jeff used people like Shaun King and Angela Rye as examples to who we turn to give us the news that doesn’t make it nationally. Jeff believes that a lot of the news organizations some choose to listen to are supposed to tell the truth, but they’ve been committed to hiding so many things already.

