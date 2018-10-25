Student Sets Eighth Grade Girl’s Hair On Fire At The Bus Stop

We’ve gotten to the point where people use the word bullying as some type of buzzword. And unfortunately, there are times when we don’t take it all that seriously.

And while there may be some people overusing the word or trying to solicit sympathy, there are children who are enduring horrific acts of violence and intimidation from their peers.

Nevaeh Robinson, a 13-year-old eighth grader in Philadelphia, was set on fire by a fellow classmate while other students looked on laughing.

According to CBS Philly, the incident happened while Robinson was waiting at the bus stop last Tuesday. As she stood there, a fellow classmate used a lighter to set her hair on fire.

Robinson said, “When it happened, I panicked real fast, because I thought I was going to die because it burned my hair so fast.” She quickly patted the fire our with her hands. No one stepped in to help her. “It was kind of traumatizing.”

As a result Robinson suffered from first-degree burns. She lost several inches of hair and has several bald spots around her hairline, including a two-inch bald spot in the front. Her mother, Tanya Robinson, said that doctors told her it could have been much worse.

“The doctor told me her hairstyle saved her life. Had it been different, she might not be here.”

Sadly, this is not the first time Nevaeh has been bullied at school. Two years ago, another classmate broke her thumb at another school. This time, Tanya wants her daughter’s bully to be punished.

“I called the police as soon as they came home, took her to the hospital, the fire chief came out. I’ve spoken to the school district, I’ve spoken to the principal at the school,” she said.

Robinson says she wants her daughter’s bully to be expelled, Philly police are investigating, and the Philadelphia School District issued a statement.

“We cannot comment on specific instances of school discipline, however this type of violence is unacceptable. School District did follow its policy and procedure on this matter.”

Nevaeh said that in addition to the hair loss she suffers from head pain from the back all the way up to the front. She is currently wearing a scarf to cover up the damage.

Her mother said, “I’d rather have her here with no hair, than not here.”

Robinson plans to begin homeschooling her daughter in a couple of weeks while she continues to fight for some type of punishment for the boy who attacked her daughter.

“This shouldn’t be swept under the rug,” Robinson said.

