Student Stabs His Middle School Teacher With A Butcher Knife

A 13-year-old boy ended up stabbing his teacher with an 8-inch butcher knife at his Georgia middle school on Monday, according to the school’s principal.

The student was taken into custody after the incident, which happened in an eighth-grade language arts classroom at Trickum Middle School, Gwinnett County Public Schools spokeswoman Sloan Roach recalled to ABC News.

The alleged assault began when the “student reportedly called the teacher over and then struck her in the chest area,” the school’s principal, Ryan Queen, said in a statement issued to the parents. The knife had been in the boy’s backpack the whole time.

As a school resource officer headed to the classroom, the boy “grabbed another student,” said Queen. Luckily, the resource officer arrived and disarmed the boy, the principal said, and no students and no other staff members were hurt.

According to Roach, it “did not appear there was any issue between the student and the teacher previously.”

As of now, the school district is not publicly releasing the name or the condition of the teacher, and the boy’s identity has also not been kept under wraps, Roach said.

Student Mason Watler told ABC affiliate WSB in Atlanta he put his jacket on the bleeding teacher. When the boy allegedly grabbed another student, Watler said he told his classmates, “Get out of the classroom. Go get a teacher.”

Classes are back in session following the incident on Tuesday, but there will be additional counselors and police presence at the school, according to Queen.

“We have never had a situation like this at our school and I know we all are concerned about this and the fact that one of our Trickum Middle family was hurt at the hands of a student is very upsetting,” the principal said. “I ask that you keep our teacher who was injured in your thoughts and prayers.”

