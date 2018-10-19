The LaVar Ball Effect? G League to Offer Elite High School Prospects 125K ‘Select Contracts’

The NBA may have finally seen the light when it comes to its one-and-done rule that most people feel is ridiculous. Yesterday (Oct. 18) the NBA’s minor league system, now known as the G League, took a bold step. They’ll now be giving top high school talent an alternative to making their dreams of going pro a reality—without having to risk messing them up by playing one year in NCAA.
As part of the G League’s new path, it will offer what they call 125k “select contracts” to elite prospects who are at least 18 years of age but are not eligible to partake in the NBA Draft. The players’ on-court skills will not be the only aspects of their career that will be fine-tuned. Off-court components include life skills, post-career planning, and the option to go back to school at a later time thanks to scholarship opportunities.
Now, this definitely is a step in the right direction, but there are still some underlying issues to be worried about. Will this cause issues between the prospects and G League players who currently make $35,000 as a base salary? Does this process really ensure the 18 and 19-year-old players will make an immediate impact on their teams with the older players? Will it hurt their draft stock? These are all things the G League is actively trying to figure out how to address as they roll out their new plan.
Of course, when news broke of the NBA’s new approach, people instantly harkened back to LaVar Ball and his ambitious amateur league the JBA. Some feel the Ball effect is the reason why the NBA is even going this route in the first place.
While others are just pointing out that his league has been effectively killed because the NBA offers a better path to its league.
While it’s not a complete step away from the one-and-done rule, many believe the NBA will eventually drop the controversial restriction by 2022. But this should definitely give top prospects more hope than ever to make their hoop dreams a reality.
