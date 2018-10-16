CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wendy Williams Hopes To Help Drug Addicts With Billboard In Times Square

She wants to lend a hand to those suffering from substance abuse.

10 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 6, 2018

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Wendy Williams wants to give back and she’s doing it in her own way. After dealing with drug addiction for a decade of her life, she plans to help other addicts get back on track—with the help of her very own billboard in Times Square.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Page Six reports Williams’ new philanthropic campaign ‘Be Here’ was launched through her Hunter Foundation and “will serve to combat drug and substance abuse.” The famed talk show host previously told the site that she aims to “bring light” to the fact that “addiction doesn’t have to be your demise.”

RELATED: Da Brat Talks About How Wendy Williams Scared Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In Wendy’s own words: “I lost a little over 10 years of my life regarding substance abuse, but I’m now going into Season 10 [of The Wendy Williams Show]. I’m married, I have a great career and a flourishing business…it’s not that you fall down, it’s how you rise. And if you rise, then you reach back. This is a reach back.”

RELATED: Remy Ma Hits ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ With Papoose, Talks Non-Relationship With Nicki Minaj

As for her billboard, Page Six says it “features a split video of a promotion for the Wendy Show and Williams’ Hunter Foundation. Beneath the logo for her charitable foundation is a message encouraging people to donate to help fight addiction.” It will reportedly be up for three months. Click here to see it for yourself.

RELATED: What’s Up With Wendy Williams’ Feet? [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

Wendy Williams Hopes To Help Drug Addicts With Billboard In Times Square was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Addiction , drug , Wendy Williams

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close