It looks like congrats are in order for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to PEOPLE, The couple revealed that they’re expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019. The announcement was made via social media and said, “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

The couple started dating July of 2016. Harry and Meghan spent a lot of time together and in November of 2017 were engaged. Several months later the two were married. Doria Ragland, Markle’s mother when finding out the news was very happy and is excited to welcome her first grandchild.

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Mother Shares Favorite Moments From The Royal Wedding

Harry and Meghan are currently in Australia for their first royal tour since being married. The two love children and work with several charities to help better the lives of kids all over the world. Their child will be the seventh in line to the British throne. Congratulations to Harry and Meghan!

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Deplorable Half-Sister Is Now Attacking Meghan’s Mother

RELATED: After Coming For Meghan Markle, Black Twitter Blasts Conservative Pundit Katie Hopkins For Looking Like A 43-Year-Old Crypt Keeper

The Latest:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Expecting Their First Child In 2019 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com