CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Expecting Their First Child In 2019

98 reads
Leave a comment
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

Source: WPA Pool / Getty

It looks like congrats are in order for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to PEOPLE, The couple revealed that they’re expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019. The announcement was made via social media and said, “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The couple started dating July of 2016. Harry and Meghan spent a lot of time together and in November of 2017 were engaged. Several months later the two were married. Doria Ragland, Markle’s mother when finding out the news was very happy and is excited to welcome her first grandchild.

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Mother Shares Favorite Moments From The Royal Wedding

Harry and Meghan are currently in Australia for their first royal tour since being married. The two love children and work with several charities to help better the lives of kids all over the world. Their child will be the seventh in line to the British throne. Congratulations to Harry and Meghan!

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Deplorable Half-Sister Is Now Attacking Meghan’s Mother

RELATED: After Coming For Meghan Markle, Black Twitter Blasts Conservative Pundit Katie Hopkins For Looking Like A 43-Year-Old Crypt Keeper

The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle [PHOTOS]
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
45 photos

The Latest:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Expecting Their First Child In 2019 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

baby , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , royal

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close