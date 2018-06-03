CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Meghan Markle’s Mother Shares Favorite Moments From The Royal Wedding

It's not what you might have expected.

193 reads
Leave a comment
INVICTUS GAMES 2017

Source: Danny Lawson – PA Images / Getty

It’s been a few weeks since the royal wedding, but Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland is still reminiscing on her baby girl’s big day. And one of her favorite moments of their nuptials may not be what you expected.

According to US Weekly, next to seeing the Duchess of Sussex walk down the isle in her stunning Givenchy gown and saying her vows, her next favorite moment was meeting Queen Elizabeth II up close and personal.

“Doria is saying the biggest highlight of the wedding, of course after watching her daughter say ‘I do’ to the man she loves, was meeting the Queen,” a source confided to the celebrity and gossip publication.

“It would have been extremely intimidating for anyone, but Meghan and Harry really did a marvelous job preparing her (with) what to expect.”

In addition, the source said that Prince Harry shared with new mother-in-law “numerous stories about the queen as a grandmother and what she [means] to him.”

Apparently, Ragland met the Queen for the first time the day before the wedding in May 18 with Harry and Meghan. They all chatted over tea.

We just adore Ragland so much and are glad that the royals feel the same way!

Sadly, Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, couldn’t attend the ceremony because he underwent heart surgery a few days earlier.

The Latest:

The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle [PHOTOS]

45 photos Launch gallery

The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle [PHOTOS]

The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle [PHOTOS]

RELATED NEWS:

Slay Duchess! Meghan Markle Given Her Own Coat Of Arms

For Less Than $1500, You Can Get Meghan Markle’s Wedding Gown

GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle’s Givenchy And Stella McCartney Dresses Perfect For Spring

Meghan Markle’s Mother Shares Favorite Moments From The Royal Wedding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Doria Ragland , Meghan Markle , Royal Wedding

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close