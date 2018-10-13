Why Pastor Won’t Be Holding On To Anyone While Baptizing Them [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins is back and she’s got your Church Announcements! The pastor is offering a special for anyone that needs prayer and doesn’t want to church. Bernice mentioned that members can pay $10 for him to Facetime you. The prayer won’t work the same day and some of them will be answered.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The pastor will no longer be holding people by the back when he’s baptizing them because someone tried to accuse him of sexual harassment. Going forward he will say the words and the person has to dunk themselves.
RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Says Pastor Won’t Be Blessing Babies With Crazy Names [EXCLUSIVE]
He’s also charging to come to hospitals and giving you a home going prayer. If you pass away you don’t have to pay, but if a miracle happens and you live he’s charging you $40. It can be sent via Cashapp or Venmo. We must also pray for Deacon Jackson Senior, who’s in the hospital and suffering to multiple diseases and injuries.
RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Cuts The Church Announcements Short To Hype Up Sister Hester
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Complains About The People Wearing Bikinis To The Church Picnic [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Rock-T’s NFL Picks: Week 6
- Algee Smith Wants To Be The Modern Day Will Smith For Music & Television [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Take A Look: Kehlani Announces She’s Pregnant With A Photo!
- An Amy Winehouse Hologram Tour Is Coming In 2019
- Beyoncé’s Ex-Drummer’s Witchcraft Based Restraining Order Denied
- Crew Member Dies On Set Of ‘Mister Rogers’ Film
- Tevin Campbell Doesn’t Care If You Call Him Gay Because He Can Sing: “Y’all Homophobes Gotta Do Better”
- Colin Kaepernick Files Trademark To Copyright His Face & Afro
- T.I. Rips Into Kanye West Over His Meeting With Trump [VIDEO]
- How To Mute News About Kanye West Or Anything Other Topic You Don’t Want To Be Bothered With On Social Media