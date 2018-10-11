Jeff Johnson On Alec Baldwin: “Playing Donald Trump Has Made Him Insane” [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson is back and giving us updates on what’s going on in the world. In a recent interview Alec Baldwin spoke about playing Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live.” Jeff mentioned that Alec claimed Black people love him more now because of his role and that they are afraid of Trump.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Jeff said, “Playing Donald Trump has made him insane.” He’s tired of people that are non-Black and Black claiming that they’re leaders. He believes that a lot of the problem is that everyone has social media and are able to speak out on what they believe and then some begin to call them leaders for Black people.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin Under Fire For Saying Black People Love Him Ever Since He Played Trump

Jeff also spoke about Officer Timothy Loehmann that fatally shot Tamir Rice. He was trying to get a job at a Ohio police department and people were very upset. Jeff believes people like Shaun King speaking out about the situation led to him leaving the job he just got. Loehmann allegedly quit days after, but many believe the department took the job back when people spoke out about the situation.

RELATED: All The WTF Comments From Kanye West’s Meeting With Donald Trump [VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why There Could Possibly Be Friction Between Melania Trump & Donald Trump Over John McCain’s Funeral [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: