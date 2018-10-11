All The WTF Comments From Kanye West’s Meeting With Donald Trump [VIDEO]

Kanye West made an appearance at the White House on Thursday alongside Jim Brown and a few others as guests of Donald Trump. And, like almost anything with Ye these days, there weren’t prepared remarks – everything he said was “from the heart” and left an entire room confused.

Crazier? The entire thing was broadcast on live TV. Here are some excerpts form the convo.

On Not Being Drawn To Hilary Clinton And Her Campaign:

“I didn’t have a lot of male energy growing up in my home,” West said. “I love Hilary, I love everyone right? But the campaign, “I’m With Her” just didn’t make me feel as a as a guy, who didn’t get to see my dad all the time, like a guy who could play catch with his son.”

Kanye explains how lack of male role models and lack of exposure to "male power" led him to embrace MAGA which gave him power and "balls" and also helped him make a ton of money with Adidas. pic.twitter.com/4q7n44vfNB — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 11, 2018

On His Love For Donald Trump:

“You gave me a Superman cape with this hat.”

Kanye decries "trap door of the 13th amendment" and how his sleep disorder was diagnosed as bipolar disorder. pic.twitter.com/PNwtSkVdSb — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 11, 2018

It goes on from there. Ye even revealed (to the entire world) the passcode for his phone and plenty of other thoughts on the 13th Amendment, how his famous “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” came from a welfare mentality and more. It’s a LOT.

On The 13th Amendment:

“There’s a lot of things affecting our mental health that makes us do crazy things that puts us back into a trap door called the 13th Amendment. I did say abolish. Why would you will keep a trap door? The Constitution is the base of our country. Would you build a trap door that if something happens, you fall, and end up next to the Unabomber.”

Kanye speaks of his past under the "welfare mentality" pic.twitter.com/u3EtzpH3pN — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 11, 2018

On Black on Black Crime:

“As black people, we have to take responsibility for what we’re doing. We kill each other more than police officers.”

