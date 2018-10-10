Rickey Smiley On Voting: “Come Out There In More Than The Numbers We Did For Barack Obama” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley wants everyone to listen closely today. For the past several weeks he’s been encouraging people to make sure they register to vote, find out where the location is and wants people to bring friends with them. Rickey also spoke about the recent rally Donald Trump had where he talked about locking up Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Special K mentioned that we need millennials to come out because on record they are apart of a demographic that doesn’t come out to vote. Rickey said, “Come out there in more than the numbers we did for Barack Obama. If we lose these elections we will lose certain things we take for granted.

Rickey also spoke about how he can feel the hate sometimes and how many people feel entitled to do what they want. He described it almost as a feeling people felt in the 50’s and 60’s. Go out and vote to make a difference!

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

